REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,654 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of REV Group worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in REV Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 196,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

REV Group stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.18. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

