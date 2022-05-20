Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,535 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $118.47.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

