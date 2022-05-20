Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $634,000 Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Barrett Business Services worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 183.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $72.00 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $527.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

