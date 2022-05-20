Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.29 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

