Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,103 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.