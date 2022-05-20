Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $618,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $89,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,783 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $84.60 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.31%.

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

