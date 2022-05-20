Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,940 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 442.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.