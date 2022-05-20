Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fortive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

FTV opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

