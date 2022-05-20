Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in US Foods were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in US Foods by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in US Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. CL King increased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

