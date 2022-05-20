Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Amalgamated Financial worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.77. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

