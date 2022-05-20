Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 202.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $298.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.50. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $282.55 and a 1 year high of $432.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 7.98%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

