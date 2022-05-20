Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.