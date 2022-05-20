81,199 Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Seres Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 533,062 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,488.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 536,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,353,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

