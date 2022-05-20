Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,546 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.64. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.