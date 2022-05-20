Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,804 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in TransUnion by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 4.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.