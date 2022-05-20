29,965 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 72,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 55,889 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 210,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $347,836.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,897.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $366,462.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,005.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,991. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

