Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,582 shares of company stock worth $8,272,345 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $140.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

