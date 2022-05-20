American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

