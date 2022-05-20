Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $704,000 Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

NYSE WTTR opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.22 million, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 2.35. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Select Energy Services Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.