Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Catalent by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 647,484 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

CTLT opened at $99.73 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.