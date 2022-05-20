Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eGain were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $296.24 million, a P/E ratio of 310.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

