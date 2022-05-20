Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,926 Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,118,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Enfusion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Enfusion stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.