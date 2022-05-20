Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Atrion worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atrion by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atrion by 74.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atrion by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $620.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.93. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $579.96 and a twelve month high of $805.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.18.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

