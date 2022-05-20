Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,909 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,543,000 after acquiring an additional 228,017 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 780,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 238,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 115,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESI opened at $19.93 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

