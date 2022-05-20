Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,025 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 75,133 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

