Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLAB opened at $212.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.57. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.37 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

About Mesa Laboratories (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.