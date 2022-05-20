Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,242 shares of company stock valued at $709,000 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at 5.09 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.07 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 6.65.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Elliman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

