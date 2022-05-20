Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zai Lab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $35.72 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

