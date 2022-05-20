Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,661 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Personalis by 527.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Personalis by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Personalis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $103,600. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSNL opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Personalis Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.