Head-To-Head Analysis: Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) vs. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 22.46% 12.73% 2.53% Axos Financial 32.23% 16.41% 1.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $273.08 million 1.44 $70.79 million $2.29 7.09 Axos Financial $723.12 million 2.91 $215.71 million $3.91 9.03

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Waterstone Financial. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterstone Financial and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Axos Financial beats Waterstone Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts. It also provides transaction deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, demand deposits, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, and time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use; and personal term loans and investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also invests in a portfolio of securities include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, collateralized mortgage and municipal obligations, and other debt securities. It operates 14 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 14 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate term unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text messaging banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.