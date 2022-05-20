Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $340.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.39. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.97 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.