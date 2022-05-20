TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,284 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,863,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 969,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,479,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

