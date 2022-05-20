TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,757 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,757 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of PAR Technology worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

NYSE:PAR opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.96. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

