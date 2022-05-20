Critical Review: International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) versus First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Bancshares and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Mid Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and First Mid Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $620.43 million 4.04 $253.92 million N/A N/A First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 2.88 $51.49 million $3.48 10.21

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 40.98% 11.36% 1.62% First Mid Bancshares 24.32% 11.51% 1.20%

Summary

International Bancshares beats First Mid Bancshares on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 28, 2022, the company had 170 branch facilities and 263 ATMs serving 76 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 52 banking centers in Illinois and 14 offices in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

