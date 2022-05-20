TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of PACB opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

