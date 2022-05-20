TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after buying an additional 66,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 949,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

TRQ opened at $27.90 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Scotiabank raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

