TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,734,000 after buying an additional 532,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,995,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,204 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,312,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

