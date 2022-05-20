Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

