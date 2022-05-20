TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $141,818,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,360 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 904,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 876,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,009.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 812,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $56.07 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

