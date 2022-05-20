TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of MYR Group worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in MYR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in MYR Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MYR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

