Critical Survey: Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) versus Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -116.85% -29.32% Intuitive Surgical 27.84% 14.16% 12.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Intuitive Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million N/A N/A Intuitive Surgical $5.71 billion 13.71 $1.70 billion $4.50 48.51

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vicarious Surgical and Intuitive Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Intuitive Surgical 0 5 12 1 2.78

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 237.30%. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus price target of $327.41, suggesting a potential upside of 50.09%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Vicarious Surgical on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; a complement of services to its customers, including support, installation, repair, and maintenance; and integrated digital capabilities providing unified and connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.