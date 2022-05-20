128,221 Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.