Head to Head Contrast: Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) vs. China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

Spirit Airlines and China Eastern Airlines are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Eastern Airlines has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spirit Airlines and China Eastern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -14.85% -16.82% -4.12% China Eastern Airlines -24.49% -31.51% -5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A China Eastern Airlines 1 2 2 0 2.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Eastern Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and China Eastern Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.64 -$472.57 million ($5.18) -3.69 China Eastern Airlines $10.40 billion 0.54 -$1.89 billion ($7.13) -2.39

Spirit Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Eastern Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Eastern Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats China Eastern Airlines on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 734 aircraft, including 725 passenger aircraft and nine business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

