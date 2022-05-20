TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,492 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 123,019 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of IAMGOLD worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $31,851,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

