Analyzing Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 31.99% 11.20% 1.43% Banco Bradesco 19.74% 17.91% 1.61%

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.07 billion 2.75 $376.91 million $4.79 8.85 Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.88 $4.07 billion $0.39 9.91

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ameris Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.47%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $4.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 165 full service domestic banking offices and 35 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

