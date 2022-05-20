Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,112,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,593,000 after buying an additional 563,579 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,461,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 280.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 359,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.