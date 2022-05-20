TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 35,895 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,432 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

