TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,640 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 69,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

NARI opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,987.33 and a beta of 1.68. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,906 shares of company stock worth $14,207,120. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.