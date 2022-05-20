TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,194,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,615,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

THG opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

