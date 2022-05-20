TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $171.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.57. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

